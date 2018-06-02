Suicide bomber attacks Rangers checkpost in Karachi

June 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Reported by: Faisal Shakeel

A suicide bomber blew detonated himself at a Rangers checkpost in Karachi on Saturday, injuring two personnel of the paramilitary force. 

According to details, the suicide bomber blew himself up at a Rangers checkpost at the Northern Bypass.

Reportedly no loss of life has taken place. According to police, the bomb blast took place when the Rangers personnel were busy snap checking.

The suicide bomber and Rangers exchanged fire before the former detonated himself.

According to details, the snap checking was being conducted by Rangers officials after intelligence reports indicated that terrorists from Hub were about to enter Karachi.

According to SSP West Karachi Omar Shahid, at approximately 20:00 hours, Rangers neutralised a suicide bomber at a picket about 100 metres from the Sakhran border in the area of PS Mangopir. Local police, Rangers and investigation and Bomb Disposal teams are on the spot and further investigation is underway.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 2nd June 2018

 

