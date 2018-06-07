Shehla Raza requests prayers for ailing husband

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shehla Raza tweeted that her husband is unwell.

She requested everyone to pray for her husband, Ghulam Qadir, who is in the intensive care unit (ICU) now.

Humble request with everyone pray for my husband ghulam qadir he is now in ICU . — Syeda Shehla Raza (@SyedaShehlaRaza) June 6, 2018

A number of people replied to her tweet with well wishes.

May Allah give him shifa — Wajeeha Hussain (@Wajeeha_H) June 6, 2018

May he get well soon. — Umar Cheema (@UmarCheema1) June 6, 2018

Allah sehat o tandrusti ata farmayee Ameen — Shoaib Jafri (@shoaib_jafri) June 7, 2018

اللہ رب العالمین صحت و تندرستی عطا فرماۓ اور خیر خیریت سے گھر واپس آئیں

آمین — Sahil Khan (@sahilseaview) June 6, 2018

Allah un ko sehat aur lambi umar dain — Assad Zulfiqar Khan (@pseudorebel) June 6, 2018

May God help him for early recovery he is fine person ……………. — Iftikhar Ahmad (@jawabdeyh) June 6, 2018

Raza served as the deputy speaker of the Sindh Assembly in the term that ended May 31.