Shehla Raza requests prayers for ailing husband

June 7, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shehla Raza tweeted that her husband is unwell.

She requested everyone to pray for her husband, Ghulam Qadir, who is in the intensive care unit (ICU) now.

A number of people replied to her tweet with well wishes.

Raza served as the deputy speaker of the Sindh Assembly in the term that ended May 31.

 
 
 

See Also

Heir to Bhutto dynasty seeking revival in Pakistan’s election

June 5, 2018 10:05 am

PTI-Gulalai promises tickets to four transgenders for general elections

June 3, 2018 10:16 pm

PPP supporters encroach on Makli graveyard

June 3, 2018 9:16 pm

No boundary wall for Makli as Shirazi votes dearer to PPP: report

June 3, 2018 3:00 pm

I’ve joined PTI, not Fawad Chaudhry: Zulfiqar Khosa

June 3, 2018 12:08 am

Election 2018: Who will take Karachi?

May 31, 2018 1:33 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.