Shehbaz wants Nisar to contest election from NA-59

June 8, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

File Photo

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has given the green signal to allot election ticket to disgruntled party leader Chaudhry Nisar.

Nisar is likely to contest election from his home constituency, NA-59.

The sources said the PML-N has shortlisted its candidates. However, the final decision will be taken by Nawaz Sharif and his close aides.

Nisar, a veteran PML-N leader, had developed serious differences with Nawaz Sharif after the former PM criticized the Supreme Court over its verdict in Panama papers case.

Since then, Nisar has repeatedly advised Mr. Sharif to avoid confrontation with the institutions.

 
 
 

