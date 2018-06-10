Shehbaz Sharif to run for three seats in Karachi

Former chief minister Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif, has decided to contest the upcoming general election from Karachi’s three National Assembly constituencies, SAMAA TV reported Sunday.

The constituencies are NA-248, NA-249 and NA-250.

Shehbaz Sharif has also acquired nomination papers for NA-192, Dera Ghazi Khan, where Laghari tribe supports PML-N.

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has submitted her nomination papers for NA-127.

She had also acquired the papers for NA-125, but has not decided to contest the election from the National Assembly seat.

Another senior PML-N leader, Khawaja Saad Rafique, has announced to contest election against PTI chairman Imran Khan from Lahore’s NA-131 constituency.

Monday (June 11) is the last day for filing of nomination papers for July 25 general elections.

According to revised election schedule issued by Election Commission, the preliminary list of candidates will be published on June 11. Scrutiny of papers will continue till 19th while appeals against rejection or acceptance of papers can be filed by June 22nd.

Election symbols will be allotted to the contesting candidates on June 30th.