Shahid Masood seeks bail before arrest in PTV corruption case

June 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood has approached the High Court to seek bail before arrest in PTV corruption case.

The coordinator of Shahid Masood submitted the bail plea in the court on behalf of the anchorperson.

Mr. Masood has requested the court to suspend his arrest warrants and stop FIA from arresting him when he comes back to Pakistan.

A senior civil judge Amir Aziz had issued arrest warrants for Dr Shahid Masood for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs. 38 million from PTV last week.

According to the FIA, Mr. Masood, as PTV chairman, allegedly sign an agreement with a fake company to obtain media rights for the PCB.

The officials said the state-television suffered a huge loss because of the agreement.

The anchorperson claimed that he is being targeted for his open criticism on policies of the government.

He said the FIA had already concluded the inquiry in 2015 and a case was lodged against three people after the investigation.

 
 
 

