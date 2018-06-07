SC accepts petition seeking referendum on Kalabagh Dam

The Supreme Court has accepted Watan Party’s petition seeking a referendum on the construction of Kalabagh Dam.

Barrister Zafarullah, a leader of little-known Watan Party, submitted a petition in the apex court.

A special bench of SC headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will hear the case on Saturday (June 9).

The Kalabagh Dam, which was first announced in 1953, is a proposed hydroelectric dam on the Indus River at Kalabagh in Mianwali.

Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan assemblies have passed several resolutions, condemning the Kalabagh Dam.