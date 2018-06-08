Karachi gets first rainfall of the summer

June 8, 2018
Pakistani commuters travel on a street during a heavy rain shower in Karachi on June 28, 2017. Photo: AFP

The weather in Karachi turned pleasant following light showers in the city on Friday morning.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain in Karachi in the last days of Ramazan.

“The weather will remain pleasant in Karachi in the final days of Ramazan,” PMD Karachi Director Abdul Rashid told Samaa TV. “Showers can be expected in the provincial capital,” he said.

“Mercury could reach 35 degrees centigrade on Friday.” The weather department chief said that overcast conditions can be expected throughout the day, adding that coastal winds were blowing at a speed of 36 kilometres per hour.

The PMD, in its daily weather report, stated a rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected in Gujranwala division, Islamabad, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

The weather has been hot and humid in Karachi and other parts of Sindh for the past several days. The provincial government had set up heatstroke camps to provide water to citizens.

Amid sweltering weather conditions, hours-long load-shedding multiplied the miseries of the residents of Karachi and other cities of Sindh.

 
 
 

