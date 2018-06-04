Reham’s book hits out at Imran, Wasim Akram and Zulfi Bokhari

Reham Khan is about to publish a book that contains allegations against her ex-husband Imran Khan, former fast bowler Wasim Akram and the PTI chief’s close friend Zulfi Bokhari.

The book contains allegations against PTI’s Foreign Media Head Alina Khawaja as well.

On pages 402 and 572, Reham has made allegations against Wasim Akram’s deceased wife.

In the book, Reham Khan describes Anila Khawaja as the ‘Chief of the Harem’.

Reham Khan’s book has created a stir on social media ahead of its release.

Will take legal action against Rehman Khan, says Wasim Akram

Former Pakistani captain Wasim Akram said he would take legal action against Reham Khan over her book.

“My late wife was a great woman,” he said. “Reham Khan is doing it for money.”

Akram, popularly knows as “Sultan of Swing”, said that he only met Reham Khan once at his wedding.