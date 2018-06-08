Rasool Bux Palijo’s funeral attended by hundreds in Jung Shahi

Zohair Ali

Sindhi politician Rasool Bux Palijo was laid to rest on Friday and hundreds of people turned up to pay their last respects. A large number of women, party members, politicians and writersshouldered his bier. The prayers were offered at Mungar Palijo in Jung Shahi, Thatta, Sindh. Hepassed away on Thursday at the age of 88. Mr. Palijo was the founder of the left-wing Awami Tehreek Party. He was a supporter of the Movement for Restoration of Democracy and promoted women’s participation in politics. He was also a writer and wrote 26 books in Sindhi, which were published in three volumes.​