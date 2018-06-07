Rasool Bux Palijo passes away at 88 years

Rasool Bux Palijo, a senior politician of Sindh, passed away at a private hospital in Karachi Thursday morning. He was 88 years old.

He had been under treatment for cardiac and respiratory issues. He will be laid to rest in Mungar Palijo area of Jungshahi, Thatta, said the spokesperson of his party, Awami Tehreek Party.

Mr Palijo was born on February 21, 1930 in Jungshahi, Thatta. He received primary education in Jungshahi and came to Sindh Madressatul Islam in Karachi for secondary education. He then graduated from SM Law College.

The late progressive leader agitated against the One-Unit system of former military dictator Ayub Khan and played an active role in the Movement for Restoration of Democracy. He was a staunch supporter of women’s participation in politics. He spent 11 years in different jails. He penned a diary during his incarceration at Kot Lakhpat Jail, which is a famous Sindhi book.

He wrote 26 books in Sindhi, which were published in three volumes.