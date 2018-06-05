Rana Sanaullah advises PTI to ignore Reham’s book

Senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has advised the PTI to ignore Reham Khan’s book.

“The PTI’s current strategy would seriously damage the party,” Mr. Sanaullah said, while talking to SAMAA anchorperson Shahzad Iqbal on Tuesday.

He denied the reports that the PML-N was behind Reham Khan’s book. “Reham Khan had said several times that she would write a book.”

The former Punjab minister said that he will comment on the book after it is published.

Hamza Ali Abbasi, a popular actor and PTI supporter, urged the PML-N to do politics on issues instead of Reham Khan’s book during its election campaign.

“I am 100% sure that PML-N will use the book in its election campaign,” Hamza said.

“I want media to discuss issues and not Reham Khan’s book ahead of elections,” he said. “I wouldn’t have said a single word, had the book been published after the elections.”

He said the book was aimed at manipulating the public opinion.