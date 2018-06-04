Punjab, KP, Balochistan await their caretaker CMs

The selection process of caretaker CMs has yet to make headway in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Parliamentary committees will settle the matter in Punjab and Balochistan while the Election Commission will decide on KP’s CM.

In Balochistan, the last meeting for negotiations bore no fruit. Former CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and former opposition leader in Balochistan Assembly, Abdul Raheem Ziaratwal, were unable to reach a consensus in their sixth meeting. They considered seven names. Now, the two sides will submit two names each to a parliamentary committee. The committee will choose one of the four names. The government will suggest names for the parliamentary committee members on Monday.

In Punjab, PTI has nominated Prof Hasan Askari and Ayaz Amir. PML-N has selected Rana Sanaullah, Malik Ahmed Khan and Khawaja Imran Nazir as candidates. A parliamentary committee will be formed on Monday. Its first session will happen on Tuesday. “Committee members are busy with party tickets today,” said PTI’s Mehmoodur Rasheed.

On the other hand, KP has handed over the selection process to the Election Commission.

The Election Commission announced that candidates can file nomination papers between June 4 and June 8. The list of candidates will be displayed on June 8. The election is on July 25.