PTV corruption case: Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Shahid Masood

June 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

By: Adil Tanoli

A civil judge has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood in PTV corruption case.

Amir Aziz, a senior civil judge, issued arrest warrants on the request of FIA for Mr. Masood’s alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs.38 million from PTV.

The anchorperson, as PTV chairman, allegedly signed an agreement with a fake company to acquire media rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

According to FIA, the state-television suffered a huge loss because of the agreement.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 1st June 2018

 

