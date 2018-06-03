"We have issued tickets to the transgenders and not charged any fees," she said.Speaking to media, Ayesha Gulalai said that only her party had the capability to do anything for the poor. She said that the PPP, PML-N and PTI were not concerned with masses."I will contest elections from six constituencies," she said. "In Rawalpindi, I will stand against Imran Khan."Gulalai said that the time was up for political parties such as the PPP, PML-N and PTI. She said that she would defeat electables in the general elections.

Story first published: 3rd June 2018