PTI-Gulalai promises tickets to four transgenders for general elections

June 3, 2018
Wahab Kamran




Ayesha Gulalai announced on Sunday that she would field four transgenders in the upcoming general elections against rival candidates.

"We have issued tickets to the transgenders and not charged any fees," she said.

Speaking to media, Ayesha Gulalai said that only her party had the capability to do anything for the poor. She said that the PPP, PML-N and PTI were not concerned with masses.

"I will contest elections from six constituencies," she said. "In Rawalpindi, I will stand against Imran Khan."

Gulalai said that the time was up for political parties such as the PPP, PML-N and PTI. She said that she would defeat electables in the general elections.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 3rd June 2018

 

See Also

At least 10 injured in Wana fight after PTM protest

June 3, 2018 9:20 pm

PPP supporters encroach on Makli graveyard

June 3, 2018 9:16 pm

England hammer Pakistan to win 2nd Test and square series

June 3, 2018 8:36 pm

England 363 all out in 2nd Test, lead Pakistan by 189 runs

June 3, 2018 5:04 pm

No boundary wall for Makli as Shirazi votes dearer to PPP: report

June 3, 2018 3:00 pm

Pakistan beat Thailand in Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2018

June 3, 2018 2:46 pm

 

Full Programs

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 03 June 2018
Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 03 June 2018
Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 June 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 June 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.