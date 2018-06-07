Profile: Punjab Caretaker CM Hasan Askari-Rizvi

June 7, 2018
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Professor Dr Hasan Askari-Rizvi is a renowned political and military analyst who served as professor emeritus of political science at his alma mater, Punjab University.

He has served as a visiting professor of Pakistan Studies at Columbia University from January 1996 to July 1999.

From 1988 to 1991, Dr Askari-Rizvi was a Professor at Heidelberg University in Germany.

On March 23, 2010, he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan.

He is the author of a number of books.

 
 
 
 

