President Mamnoon, Indian PM Modi shake hands at SCO summit

President Mamnoon Hussain on Sunday shook hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had a brief chat with him at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit at Qingdao in China.

Amid frosty bilateral relationship, the two leaders shook hands and exchanged pleasantries at the end of the media briefing which was addressed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China is the host and chair of the SCO where India and Pakistan participated as full-fledged members.

Earlier, President Mamnoon Hussain addressed the SCO summit. He said law and order situation has improved in Pakistan due to our effective efforts against terrorism and extremism.

The President said democratic values and democratic institutions have strengthened in Pakistan.

“Peace and stability in Afghanistan is our common objective and Pakistan is playing its due role in this regard,” he said.

The President said Islamabad and Kabul are working on a comprehensive strategy on bilateral basis to establish peace in Afghanistan.

Mamnoon Hussain said the CPEC is changing economic outlook of Pakistan which has been dubbed as the best destination for private investment.

He said nine industrial zones are being established in different parts of the country, which will offer special incentives to the investors.

The President suggested five point preferences for development of the region. These include investment, trade, e-commerce, railways and tourism.

Mamnoon Hussain urged the SCO to make collective efforts for poverty alleviation.

President Mamnoon Hussain represented Pakistan on the event while Presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Prime Minister of India also attended the event.

The leaders of four Observer States of SCO; Presidents of Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia also participated in the meeting.

The heads of states held a ‘restricted format’ meeting and exchanged views on contemporary regional and global issues.

They agreed to further enhance cooperation and mutual trust to realize the maximum potential offered by the organization.

The summit witnessed signing of over 20 documents outlining future SCO trajectory in a number of spheres.