June 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Lyari has been the Pakistan Peoples Party’s stronghold in Karachi for decades and this year, party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be contesting from the area. 

Bilawal will stand for the national seat from NA-246 Lyari and will go up against Allama Bilal Saleem Qadri of the Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan and Mohammad Sadiq Rind of the Pak Sarzameen Party.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have not fielded candidates in the constituency yet. Monday is the last day for nomination papers to be filed.

NA-246 Lyari has been a stronghold of the PPP for decades. The party, with its slogan of Roti, Kapra and Makaan, has dominated the elections from Lyari.

The PPP chairperson is also contesting from NA-200 in Larkana and NA-8 in Malakand division as well. In Malakand Bilawal will be facing Junaid Akbar of the PTI, who won the last election in the area.

 
 
 

