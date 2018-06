Six people have been injured in an explosion in Peshawar’s Dabgari Garden area. The nature of the blast is not yet confirmed but it could be from a gas cylinder.

According to Lady Reading Hospital PRO Ali Babakhel, six people arrived. According to LRH Director Dr. Khalid Masud three of them are critically wounded and will be sent to the ICU.

