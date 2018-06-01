PML-N finds strong candidate in Chaudhry Nisar’s home constituency

Qamar-ul-Islam, an MPA and the chairman of Punjab Education Foundation, has submitted a request to PML-N for the ticket to contest election from NA-59.According to sources, the PML-N leadership has assured its support to Mr. Islam.“Nobody would leave the party because of Chaudhry Nisar,” he told SAMAA.He said Nisar’s claim that 40 members were ready to quit the PML-N was wrong.“PML-N has a huge vote bank in Rawalpindi and other surrounding areas,” Mr. Islam said. “I am with Nawaz Sharif’s narrative.”The MPA is confident of his victory in the elections, if he is given ticket to contest election. “I secured the highest number of votes in the provincial constituency in the last election,” he said.

Story first published: 1st June 2018