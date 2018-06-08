Pervez Musharraf to contest elections from NA-1 Chitral

Former President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf will be contesting the 2018 general elections from NA-1 Chitral constituency.

The Supreme Court had conditionally had allowed Musharraf to file his nomination papers for the elections.

Musharraf’s lawyer Qamar Afzal appealed to the court to throw out the Lahore High Court’s lifetime ban on him contesting elections and heading a political party.

The lawyer said that his client wanted to contest the July 25 election and they wanted to file nomination papers.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said Musharraf could be permitted to submit his documents if he returned home next week, but the high court’s decision could not be annulled.

We also assure that he will not be arrested upon his return, the chief justice said.

“We can revoke his disqualification only if he arrives in Pakistan and faces the courts. Ask him to appear by June 13,” the CJP said.