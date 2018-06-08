Pervez Musharraf to contest elections from NA-1 Chitral

June 8, 2018
Raza Haidery

Former President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf will be contesting the 2018 general elections from NA-1 Chitral constituency.

The Supreme Court had conditionally had allowed Musharraf to file his nomination papers for the elections.

Musharraf’s lawyer Qamar Afzal appealed to the court to throw out the Lahore High Court’s lifetime ban on him contesting elections and heading a political party.

The lawyer said that his client wanted to contest the July 25 election and they wanted to file nomination papers.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said Musharraf could be permitted to submit his documents if he returned home next week, but the high court’s decision could not be annulled.

We also assure that he will not be arrested upon his return, the chief justice said.

“We can revoke his disqualification only if he arrives in Pakistan and faces the courts. Ask him to appear by June 13,” the CJP said.

 
 
 

See Also

NADRA blocks Pervez Musharraf’s national identity card

June 7, 2018 10:51 pm

Provinces fail to make headway in picking CM name

May 31, 2018 1:23 pm

Free and fair media as important as free and fair election: PM

May 30, 2018 11:34 am

Election Commission allots symbols to 77 parties

May 29, 2018 1:47 pm

Nawaz Sharif delivered all his promises, says PM Abbasi

May 29, 2018 11:14 am

Swat’s Justice Nasir ul Mulk named caretaker PM

May 28, 2018 12:38 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.