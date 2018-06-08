Owners of arms cache in Karachi give police the slip

Police arrested two men and seized a large cache of weapons when law enforcement personnel searched a black Toyota Corolla on Khayaban-e-Tanzeem in the upscale Defence House Authority neighbourhood.The car, bearing Islamabad licence plate GW-552, was filled with ammunition and guns – 11 Kalashnikovs, seven shotguns and 10 pistols.The occupants of the car — identified as Javed and Chanesar — were arrested. They confessed during interrogations that the arms were purchased by a businessman named Malik Amir.Javed is Amir's driver while Chanesar is his cook, according to the police.“They were going to hide this cache at the house,” Clifton SP Tauqeer Naeem told Samaa TV.They told the police that the arms were being shifted from Amir’s house to the residence of his brother Waqar Malik on Khayaban-e-Badar.None of the weapons had licences or transfer permits.The police later raided Waqar’s house and recovered more arms.Police registered two FIRs at the Darakhshan and Clifton police stations against the accused for possessing illegal arms.Sources said the brothers flew abroad soon after the weapons were seized.A source in the police said Amir owns a steel mill in Hub, adding that the National Accountability Bureau has also raided their houses in the past.