Orya Maqbool Jan? PTI confusion over caretaker CM Punjab

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership appears to be divided over the nomination of the caretaker of the chief minister in Punjab.

Two days after taking back the name of Nasir Mahmood Khosa for the post, the party unveiled more names amid confusion on Friday.

PTI’s opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed announced that that party has proposed the names of columnist Orya Maqbool Jan and businessman Yakoob Izhar for the slot.

Rasheed told reporters that he will meet outgoing chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday to finalise the names.

But PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter that the party has proposed defence analyst Dr. Hassan Askari, columnist Ayaz Amir and Yaqub Izhar.

“Agreement on the names is expected by tomorrow evening,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry’s list did not carry Orya Maqbool Jan’s name. And Rasheed did not mention the names of Askari and Ayaz Amir.

Fawad Chaudhry said the names were finalized by PTI’s central committee in Islamabad, while the source of Rasheed’s proposal was unclear.

Story first published: 1st June 2018