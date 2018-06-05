Nearly 280 crime incidents reported across DHA Karachi in four months

At least 279 incidents of robbery, mobile snatching, theft and kidnapping were reported in Defence Housing Authority from January to May 2018.

According to a report, Khayaban-e-Shujaat, Khayaban-e-Ittehad link from Korangi, Khayaban-e-Shahbaz links roads, Badar Commercial, Khadda Market, Do Darya Phase 8 and Defence Library are the potential locations of street crimes in DHA.

The report said the rate of street crimes remained high in adjoining areas around the DHA, including Kala Pul, Zamzama road, Gizri, PNS Shifa, Abdullah Ghazi and Shireen Jinnah colony.

The CPLC in its data identified Mian Korangi Road, Eaton Restaurant, NMC Hospital, Sunset Club, Ideal Bakery, Teen Talwar, Gold Mark and Ocean Mall as hot spots.