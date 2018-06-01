Nawaz confident of PML-N’s victory in elections

Former PM Nawaz Sharif said his opponents are afraid of him because they know that the PML-N is going to win upcoming elections.

Mr. Sharif took a dig at his rivals and said governments in Sindh and KP have failed to perform. “Shehbaz Sharif was inaugurating development projects on daily basis and has completed many of them,” Nawaz said, addressing a rally in Faisalabad.

The former PM criticized the top court for disqualifying him. “I was disqualified for not taking salary from my son,” he said. “Do you approve of this?”

He said people’s vote could change court’s decision.

Criticizing the defectors, he said the PML-N would distribute election tickets among candidates only after endorsement from the voters. “The sanctity of vote will be restored.”

