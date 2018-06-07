NADRA blocks Pervez Musharraf’s national identity card

NADRA has blocked national identity card of former military dictator General (retired) Pervez Musharraf on the orders of court.

Mr. Musharraf’s passport will also be suspended, SAMAA reported on Thursday.

The former president would not be able to sell his assets or buy any property after his national identity card gets blocked.

On March 16, a three-member special bench, led by Justice Yahya Afridi, hearing the treason case against Mr. Musharraf had ordered the Ministry of Interior to suspend his identity card and passport if he failed to appear before the court.

SC allows Musharraf to file nomination papers

Earlier today (June 7), the Supreme Court conditionally allowed Mr. Musharraf to file his nomination papers for the elections.

The court was hearing a case on whether the former president was eligible to run for public office.

Musharraf’s lawyer Qamar Afzal appealed to the court to throw out the Lahore High Court’s lifetime ban on him contesting elections and heading a political party.

The lawyer said that his client wanted to contest the July 25 election and they wanted to file nomination papers.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said Musharraf could be permitted to submit his documents if he returned home next week, but the high court’s decision could not be annulled.

We also assure that he will not be arrested upon his return, the chief justice said.

“We can revoke his disqualification only if he arrives in Pakistan and faces the courts. Ask him to appear by June 13,” the CJP said.