NAB wants names of Sharif family members placed on ECL

June 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The National Accountability Bureau has requested the Ministry of Interior to place the names of Sharif family members on the Exit Control List.

According to sources, the NAB has requested the ministry to add the names of former PM Nawaz Sharif, his children Maryam, Hasan, Hussain and son-in-law captain (retired) Safdar in the Exit Control List.

The accountability watch dog in a letter to ministry of interior said the trial against the Sharif family in avenfield reference has entered in final phase.

The NAB has asked the ministry to forward its request to cabinet division.

 
 
 

See Also

PML-N still capable of giving tough time to PTI in Punjab, says Nadeem Malik

June 12, 2018 12:00 am

Nawaz Sharif seeks time to hire new lawyer

June 11, 2018 7:21 pm

After CJ’s one-month deadline, Nawaz Sharif has no lawyer

June 11, 2018 10:27 am

Koreans in London suburb tackle north-south divide

June 11, 2018 9:41 am

Khawaja Asif submits nomination papers, says would never discuss personal life of any politician

June 10, 2018 2:13 pm

CJ tells NAB court to wind up Sharif family cases in a month

June 10, 2018 12:22 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.