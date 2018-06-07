MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi leaves Pakistan to escape arrest

Senior MQM leader Haider Abbas Rizvi has left for Dubai, a day after he returned Karachi after two years.

He left Karachi for Dubai at 12PM today (June 7).

Mr. Rizvi had come to Karachi last night (June 6) and visited party’s Bahadurabad office where he met party leaders and workers.

According to sources, Haider Abbasi Rizvi was granted permission to visit Pakistan after party leader Aamir Khan gave a ‘guarantee’.

The sources said Mr. Rizvi didn’t even visit his home and met his ailing mother and other family members at the Bahadurabad office.

The MQM leader’s name had appeared in many interrogation reports and he was wanted by the law enforcement agencies in several cases.

The sources claimed that MQM leader Aamir Khan was told that Haider Abbas Rizvi will soon be arrested after which Mr. Khan instructed Mr. Rizvi to leave the country.