Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Abdul Rashid Godil joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday.

Godil’s affiliation officially joined PTI after a meeting with party chairman Imran Khan at Bani Gala.

Starting his political career in 2005, Godil has been elected Member of the National Assembly twice from NA-252 Karachi.

He has also served as a union council nazim.