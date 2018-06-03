MQM-P signals boycott of election

June 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar has said that his party may boycott upcoming general elections over reservations about delimitations.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said MQM’s reservations on fresh delimitation were not addressed.

“Injustice meted out to us in the matter of delimitation. This situation is compelling us to think whether or not we should contest the election,” Sattar said.

“Incorrect delimitations are form of rigging before the elections,” he said.

Replying to a question about MQM-London’s boycott call, he said his faction has nothing to do with it.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 3rd June 2018

 

