Mohmand to get Rs5b and its own local govt to spend it

Up until now, if people in Bayzai, Mohmand wanted their road repaired, they would have to hope that the all-powerful political agent would deign to help them. But now that ‘Fata’ has been merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all of this is set to change.

For one, democracy will come to the area. Local government elections are planned for October. This means that people can elect their councilors and will no longer depend on the political agent, Fata Secretariat, Civil Secretariat in Peshawar, federal government. They can decide, plan and pay and build their roads themselves.

This is what Political Agent Wasif Saeed stressed at an iftari held Friday with elders to persuade them that the merger did not go against their interests. Two hundred elders, leaders and notable men from society were invited to the political complex of the Ghallanai Headquarters in Mohmand to celebrate the merger. They were hosted by Mohmand Political Agent Wasif Saeed and Commandant Mohmand Rifles Colonel Arfan Ali.

Saeed spoke about the funding that would come in for Mohmand, an estimated Rs14 billion from the Rs100 billion a year for ‘Fata’ development for 10 years. This money will supplement the Fata annual development funding, donor funding and any special program funding. And local governments will get 40% percent. For Mohmand this roughly translates into five to six billion rupees.

Another welcome change was that the Economic Coordination Committee just announced tax exemptions and other incentives for ‘Fata’ and ‘Pata’ for the next five years alone.

In the last two months there has already been much change in Mohmand. Forty taxes were abolished. The spread of Leishminiasis (skin ulcers) was tackled. Check posts were decommissioned from checking on the Bajaur-Peshawar highway. Cellular networks were restored.

But there are still many challenges. It is suspected that cancer in children is high so the administration is putting together a database of patients so it can try to get them treatment elsewhere in the country. Saeed said that the pay for Levies and the Khassadar Force will be improved as they are not paid the same as their counterparts in the police force.

Commandant Mohmand Rifles Colonel Arfan Ali congratulated the elders on the launch of the reforms and recalled the sacrifices rendered by the military and people to bring peace to the region.

Story first published: 2nd June 2018