Mistake-riddled forms may cost PTI candidates chance to contest elections

June 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Many Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates have submitted their nomination forms for the general elections but a number of them were riddled with mistakes. Some senior politicians listed their ages as 25 years old on their forms.

Zulfiqar Khosa from Dera Ghazi Khan, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana from Jhang and Sardar Ghulam Abbas from Chakwal all had their ages listed as 25.

Around 177 National Assembly candidates and 290 provincial assembly candidates from the party have submitted their forms so far.

Many PTI workers have been sidelined in the elections, but a Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz politician, Nazia Raheel, has been given a ticket in PP-122.

Nazeer Jatt, who was disqualified in 2010 for holding a fake degree, was also given a ticket.

 
 
 

See Also

‘Sexual torture’ NUST grad apologises to Gul Bukhari, to get counselling

June 8, 2018 11:44 pm

PML-N opposing Askari because he criticized govt during 2014 sit-in: Ahmad Waleed

June 8, 2018 10:49 pm

ECP freezes local governments’ development funds to ensure fairness in polls

June 8, 2018 9:14 pm

Will not allow anyone to rig elections, Nawaz tells supporters

June 8, 2018 8:16 pm

Balochistan headlines: Theft of mandate, target-killers, urgent relief

June 8, 2018 5:47 pm

PTI announces candidates for Karachi

June 8, 2018 2:52 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.