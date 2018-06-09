Mistake-riddled forms may cost PTI candidates chance to contest elections

Many Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates have submitted their nomination forms for the general elections but a number of them were riddled with mistakes. Some senior politicians listed their ages as 25 years old on their forms.

Zulfiqar Khosa from Dera Ghazi Khan, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana from Jhang and Sardar Ghulam Abbas from Chakwal all had their ages listed as 25.

Around 177 National Assembly candidates and 290 provincial assembly candidates from the party have submitted their forms so far.

Many PTI workers have been sidelined in the elections, but a Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz politician, Nazia Raheel, has been given a ticket in PP-122.

Nazeer Jatt, who was disqualified in 2010 for holding a fake degree, was also given a ticket.