Martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) being observed

The day is observed every year on 21st of Ramazan.Majalis-e-Aza will be held and processions taken out in different cities to pay homage to the fourth caliph of Muslims and eulogise his services for Islam.The mourning processions will pass through their traditional routes and culminate at their destinations amid tight security by police and other law enforcing agencies.In Karachi, the central procession will be taken out from Nishtar Park at around 2pm. The participants will offer Zoharain prayer in Imambargah Ali Raza at M.A Jinnah Road after which the procession will head to Iranian Hussainian Imambargah, Kharadar where it will culminate after maghribain prayers.All roads and streets connected with the main M.A Jinnah road have been sealed with containers from Numaish Chowrangi to Tower.Thousands of police and Rangers personnel are performing duties in Karachi.As part of security, authorities have banned pillion-riding in Sindh on Youm-e-Ali (June 6).