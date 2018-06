The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is fielding the first female candidate from PK-10 Lower Dir.

In the updated candidate list issued last night, Hamida Shahid’s name was mentioned for the PK-10 constituency, replacing Nawab Ali Khan.

Women were not even allowed to vote in the last elections in Lower Dir. Shahid is the first female candidate to contest the elections from this area.

She thanked the party and Imran Khan for the opportunity and vowed to work for the betterment of the area.