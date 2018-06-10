Major General (retd) Hafiz Masroor loses PTI ticket for Chakwal

PTI’s ticket allotment has left workers across the country upset and disgruntled. Giving in to workers’ demands, the party took back the ticket allotted to Major General (retd) Hafiz Masroor for Chakwal.

PTI Central Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that four candidates had asked for the ticket for PP-22 in Chakwal and after the other candidates expressed their dissatisfaction, the ticket was taken back from Major General (retd) Masroor.

PTI workers across the country have been expressing disgruntlement with the party’s decision to allot tickets.

Workers from Mardan and Rawalpindi staged a protest on Saturday night outside party chairperson Imran Khan’s house in Bani Gala, workers in Peshawar staged a protest on University Road while party members in Britain also protested against the parliamentary board’s decisions.

The workers claim that certain people have hijacked the party and longtime workers are being ignored in the distribution of tickets