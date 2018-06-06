Khanewal villagers axe man to death for stealing a goat

People in a Khanewal village killed a man on Sunday for stealing a goat four months ago.

According to the residents of Jahanian village, the man, identified as Liaquat, stole a goat four months ago. A panchayat gave a verdict but they were not happy with it. They attacked Liaquat with sticks and axes, after which he died. In a footage available with SAMAA TV, people can be seen kicking and beating the deceased man.

“He used to commit small thefts,” said Liaquat’s brother. “Is death the punishment for theft? This is injustice.”

Khanewal DPO Rizwan Umer said the deceased was a criminal and a number of cases were registered against him. “He was a resident of Vehari,” he said. “Cases against him pertain to dacoity, robberies and theft.”

According to the DPO, Liaquat came to the residence of a man, Mazhar, with two other men. “Mazhar had complained about his theft of a goat four months ago,” he said. “They opened fire and a bullet hit Mazhar in the foot. People gathered at the spot and overpowered Liaquat and his friends.”

However, he said, it is not justified to take the law in your hands. “We have arrested four people after registering the case of his murder,” he said.