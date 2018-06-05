Khadija Siddiqui case: CJP takes notice of convict’s acquittal

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of the acquittal of Shah Hussain, the man who was convicted for stabbing a female student Khadija Siddiqui in 2016.

The CJP has summoned the case record and fixed the matter for hearing on June 10 in the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry.

On June 4, the LHC acquitted Shah Hussain after accepting an appeal against his five-year sentence.

Khadija Siddiqui had appealed to the CJP to take notice of her case after the LHC acquitted Shah Hussain yesterday.

Shah Hussain, the son of prominent lawyer, was sentenced to seven years in jail for stabbing Khadija Siddiqui 23 times two years ago.

Later, the sessions court had reduced his sentenced to four years.