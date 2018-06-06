Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan takes oath as KP caretaker CM

June 6, 2018
Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan took oath as Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker chief minister on Wednesday.

“The election will be free and transparent,” he said at the oath-taking ceremony.

The Election Commission appointed him on Tuesday as the interim CM to oversee the province until the elections on July 25.

A six-member parliamentary committee was unable to reach a consensus on the acting CM’s appointment. The Speaker of the provincial assembly then referred four names to the Election Commission.

PTI had nominated Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi and Himayatullah Khan while JUI-F had proposed the names of Manzoor Afridi and Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan.

 
 
 

