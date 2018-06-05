Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad is KP’s caretaker CM

Election commission has appointed Justice (retired) Dost Muhammad Khan as caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to see the province through the elections scheduled for July 25.

Election Commission announced it on Tuesday morning after a meeting wherein the election body finalised the name.

Speaker KP Assembly had referred four names to the commission after a six member parliamentary committee failed to reach consensus over acting CM’s appointment.

Two names each were suggested by PTI and the opposition JUI-F.

PTI had nominated Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi and Himayatullah Khan while JUI-F had proposed the names of Manzoor Afridi and Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan.

Profile

Justice Dost Muhammad Khan was born on March 20th, 1953 in Bannu.

He received his secondary education from Bannu. He later graduated from Government Post Graduate College, Bannu in 74. He obtained law degree from Sindh Muslim Law College, Karachi in 76.

Justice (retired) Dost Muhammad Khan has diverse legal background and enjoys good reputation.

Being senior judge of the Peshawar High Court, he refused to take oath under the Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) on November 3, 2007 where former dictator Pervez Musharraf imposed emergency in the country.

He was Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court from November 2011 to January 2014. The jurist was elevated to the Supreme Court in January 2014.

He retired in March this year.