Justice Nasir ul Mulk to take oath of caretaker PM

June 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Justice (retd) Nasir ul Mulk will take oath of caretaker Prime Minister on Friday.

The oath taking ceremony will be held at President House in Islamabad. President Mamnoon Hussain would administer oath to the caretaker prime minister.

Chiefs of all armed forces, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, former ministers and parliamentarians will attend the oath taking ceremony.

He was nominated as Caretaker Prime Minister by the Government and Opposition.

The retired judge will be the seventh caretaker prime minister of Pakistan.

Published in Latest, Pakistan

Story first published: 1st June 2018

 

