I’ve joined PTI, not Fawad Chaudhry: Zulfiqar Khosa

June 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Former Punjab governor Zulfiqar Khosa said on Saturday that he had joined the PTI and not Fawad Chaudhry hence he did not care what he thought about them. 

"My son got married but he was not able to sustain his marriage," he said. "Hence he got a divorce. Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi met me and they did not object to it."

Khosa said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had destroyed many families. He leveled serious allegations on former information minister Pervaiz Rashid.

"He is the one who secretly meet TV anchors and tells them to run what," he said. "I told the chief minister that Rashid was doing mischief from your office."

Khosa said that his son had joined the PTI with him.

 
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 3rd June 2018

 

