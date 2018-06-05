Islamabad police arrest 28 PTM activists over anti-army slogans

June 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen speaks during a demonstration in Lahore on April 22, 2018. Photo: AFP

Islamabad police arrested 28 activists of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement over slogans critical of the army and Pakistan.

The Kohsar police registered an FIR against PTM workers for shouting slogans against the army and Pakistan.

In March, Qila Saifullah police in Quetta booked PTM representatives Manzoor Pashteen, Moshin Dawar and Ali Wazir in a hate speech case. The FIR said Pashteen criticised the army and intelligence agencies.

On Saturday, at least 10 people were injured in a fight that broke out in Wana after a PTM gathering, leading to escalated tensions in the area.

 
 
 

See Also

At least 10 injured in Wana fight after PTM protest

June 3, 2018 9:20 pm

Pakistan hands over power to caretaker government as polls loom

June 1, 2018 2:45 am

Avenfield reference: Safdar appears in NAB court

May 30, 2018 10:04 am

CDA crushing Margalla hills, cutting forests to facilitate housing schemes: Nadeem Malik

May 29, 2018 10:10 pm

Spy Chronicles: Army orders inquiry against former DG ISI

May 28, 2018 4:20 pm

Pakistan seeks economic lifeline with fresh China loans

May 26, 2018 8:42 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.