Irked by ticket allotment, PTI workers continue Banigala siege

June 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Enraged workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf continued their protest outside Imran Khan’s Banigala residence in Islamabad against what they called ‘unfair distribution’ of the party’s election tickets, SAMAA TV reported.

The protest entered its second day today (Sunday), with PTI leadership seriously contemplating to address the supporters’ concerns.

Dozens of workers have been camping outside Khan’s house, chanting “give us our rights.”

They have gathered from Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Layyah, Mianwali, Hasan Abdal, Bannu and other cities, demanding tickets for PTI leaders in their areas.

“The loyalists who sacrificed for the party have been ignored in election tickets,” a protestor spoke to SAMAA TV.

Reports said some workers attempted to stop vehicles of the PTI leaders and blocked roads to Banigala. Many tried to enter Khan’s home.

Imran Khan has held negotiations with representatives of the protestors and assured that their concerns will be addressed.
 
 
 

