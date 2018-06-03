Imran Khan’s aide announces ‘worldwide’ case against Reham Khan

June 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, announced that he will take legal action across the world against Reham Khan over her upcoming book.

Bukhari announced he will take the matter to court in his tweet.

“What a pathetic & filthy attempt by @RehamKhan1 and @CMShehbaz,” he tweeted. “He should of sent her more money at least to hire a decent ghost writer.”

“Court case world wide coming up.”

He said that the release of the book near the election date was an agenda of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry, on the other hand, tweeted that the party has solid evidence to prove that Reham Khan was meeting Maryam Nawaz Sharif through Ahsan Iqbal.

Meanwhile, Reham Khan’s former spouse Dr. Ijaz Rehman said that he will expose the truth starting from her birth to date.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 3rd June 2018

 

