Imran Khan advises Aamir Liaquat to not leave PTI in haste

June 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PTI chairman Imran Khan has advised Aamir Liaquat Hussain to not leave the party in haste and said that no individual in the party has authority to issue election tickets.

In a telephone conversation, the PTI chairman invited the renowned televangelist to Bani Gala and told him that a committee would finalize the names of candidates and not any individual.

On June 3, Aamir Liaquat tweeted that PTI’s Karachi leader Firdous Naqvi has refused to issue him the election ticket.

Mr. Liaquat said he would make a decision about his political career in a day or two.

Imran Ismail, another leader of PTI’s Karachi chapter, said that Mr. Liaquat wasn’t going anywhere.

“All the issues would be resolved after a meeting between Aamir Liaquat and Imran Khan,” he said.

 
 
 

