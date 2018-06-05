Gulalai backs Reham Khan over book controversy

“Imran Khan fears being exposed after Reham’s book… He is not famous in the West due to his cricket but for some other activities,” she told reporters.Gulalai, who is chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Gulalai, claimed that Imran Khan has unleashed a ‘mafia’ on Reham Khan.“He is funding the mafia against Reham Khan, who is mother of three children but still she is fighting single-handedly,” said Gulalai.She had parted ways with PTI in August 2017, accusing Imran Khan of harassing her and other women in the party.Reham Khan is nowadays at a center of controversy over her upcoming book in which she has levelled allegations against her ex-husband, his close friend Zulfi Bokhari and cricketer Wasim Akram.The book, revolving around Reham’s marriage to Khan, has stirred storm in Pakistani politics, with PTI seeking Reham Khan’s apology over her claims.PTI leaders accuse her of being part of an agenda to malign Imran Khan’s character and reputation ahead of the upcoming general elections.