GDA awards ticket to Ghous Ali Shah for Khairpur seats

The Grand Democratic Alliance has awarded ticket to veteran politician Syed Ghous Ali Shah to contest July 25 general elections from National Assembly and Sindh Assembly constituencies in Khairpur.

The anti-PPP alliance of political parties is being led by Pakistan Muslim League-Functional chief Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi (Pir Pagara).

Shah, a former chief minister Sindh, was awarded the ticket for NA-208 Khairpur-I (old NA-215) and PS-26 (old PS-29).

In 2013 elections, Shah won the National Assembly seat beating PPP candidate Nawab Ali Wassan. The Sindh Assembly seat PS-26 was won by PPP’s Qaim Ali Shah.