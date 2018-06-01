Former Punjab governor joins PTI

Former Punjab Zulfiqar Khosa has parted ways with the ruling party and joined Imran Khan’s PTI.

Zulfiqar Khosa, an influential personality of Dera Ghaza Khan, has joined the PTI after a meeting with PTI chairman Imran Khan on Friday.

Mr. Khan said he is happy to welcome Khosa family in his party.

However, the sources said Mr. Khan has declined to give place to Dost Muhammad Khosa, former Punjab CM and Zulfiqar Khosa’s son, in the PTI for his alleged involvement in actress Sapna murder case.

Khosa’s departure won’t make any difference: PML-N

Rana Sanaullah, a close aide of Sharif brothers, said that Zulfiqar Khosa’s departure from PML-N won’t make any difference.

He said Zulfiqar Khosa was also in contact with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

