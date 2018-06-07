Former PM Jamali decides to join PTI

Former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali has agreed to join the PTI on Imran Khan’s invitation.

PTI chairman Imran Khan on Thursday telephoned Mr. Jamali and invited the former PM to join his party.

In a telephonic conversation, it was decided that Imran Khan will visit Mr. Jamali’s hometown in Dera Murad Jamali after Eid.

Earlier, Mr. Jamali had telephoned PTI’s Balochistan president Yar Muhammad Rind and expressed his desire to join Imran Khan-led party with his associates.

Zafarullah Khan Jamali, an influential figure in Balochistan, was the first politician from the province to become Pakistan’s PM when he took oath as the chief executive of the country in November 2002.