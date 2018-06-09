Firdous Ashiq Awan off to Bani Gala to lobby for panel’s tickets

Despite being awarded a PTI ticket, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is still upset with the party’s decision not to award tickets to her panel. She is set to meet senior leadership of the party in Bani Gala today.

She has been awarded a ticket for NA-72 Sialkot but her bones of contention with the party are the tickets awarded to Mian Abid in PP-35 and Tahir Mahmood in PP-38.

Speaking to Samaa TV, Awan said she will only contest the elections with her panel, come what may.

I have the right to contest the elections with my panel, she said, vowing that she would not abandon them.

She said if Usman Dar is able to contest the elections from his own panel, then I should also be able to do so.

She had earlier criticised the PTI for omitting her name from its candidate list.

Pushed aside

Party leaders in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa are also upset with the party for not awarding them tickets.

Former chief minister Pervez Khattak successfully obtained tickets for both him and his son-in-law Imran Khattak but the fate of Sheharyar Afridi and Ali Mahmood’s campaigns is still uncertain.

In Hingo, billionaire candidate Khayal Zaman Afridi was given a ticket, creating tension within the local leadership.

Shah Farman, Atif Khan, Asad Kaiser and Ali Amin Gandapur have been nominated to contest provincial assembly seats but Shaukat Yousufzai has not. He told Samaa TV that he has been calling Pervez for the past two days but his calls have not been attended.

The party should be careful about whom they chose to back, he cautioned. He asked Pervez why he was not given a ticket, accusing him of jealousy.

Afridi, however, said he would abide by the parliamentary board’s decision. He advised all party workers to accept the decisions and said all workers who did not would be made examples of.