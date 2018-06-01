Fazlur Rehman is Sindh’s caretaker CM

Former Sindh Chief Secretary Fazl ur Rehman has been nominated caretaker chief minister to see the province through the elections scheduled for July 25.

This was announced Friday, June 1, at a joint press conference by outgoing Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and outgoing leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly Khwaja Izhar-ul-Hassan.

Fazl-ur-Rehman served as chief secretary from 2007 to 2010. He will take oath in the next couple of days. No other province has nominated a caretaker chief minister so far.

Story first published: 1st June 2018